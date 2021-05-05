Music of the Catskills to be performed

Dave Ruch will give a free online concert titled “Music of the Catskills” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, for the Jefferson Historical Society. The program will be broadcast live on the JHS Facebook page at https://tinyurl.com/4esbwteb.
Ruch sings and plays music for all ages on an assortment of instruments including banjo, guitar, jaw harp, bones, spoons and more.
The concert will take the audience "on a musical trip around the Catskill region to sample (and sing along with) some traditional folk music from Delaware County farms, African American fiddlers, logging and rafting days, and more," according to a media release. “Not only is this great music that we don’t hear much anymore,” Ruch said in the release, “but the songs tell us so much about what life was like back in the days of homespun.”
A professional musician and educator based in Buffalo, Ruch gives hundreds of concerts and workshops each year for schools, libraries, music festivals, historical societies, museums and community events at home and abroad. For more information, visit www.daveruch.com
