Music on the Delaware books jazz pianist, bassist

Music on the Delaware will present its seventh Spring Virtual Coffeehouse at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
Jazz pianist Dave Braham will be joined by world traveling jazz bassist Belden Bullock. The free performance will be available at www.waltontheatre.org or https.//us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293.
According to a media release, Braham has been playing jazz piano and organ for 50 years. In that time, he has performed and recorded with a number of well-known jazz artists including Houston Person, Etta Jones, Mark Murphy, David “Fathead” Newman, Arthur Prysock, Al Grey and Lou Donaldson.
He has two CDs under his name, “Blue Gardenia” (Bluejay Records) and “To Be Free (RandomAct Records).
Blues and mainstream jazz standards and selections from the Great American Songbook will be included.
Tips for Coffeehouse musicians may be made through Venmo@David-Braham-1.
The final Spring Virtual Coffeehouse performance will feature the band Blue Tonic at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16.
All 2020-21 Virtual Coffeehouse concerts are archived on Music on the Delaware’s Facebook page under Videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.