WALTON — Music on the Delaware will kick off its mainstage 2021-22 concert season with a return to in person performances with Lauren Jelencovich from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place. The artist will be accompanied on piano by Shane Schag.
According to a media release, Jelencovich, a graduate of the Manhattan School of Music, tours with Yanni as his featured vocalist, performing at sold out venues all over the world, including Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Royal Albert Hall.
When the Yanni tour was brought to Saudi Arabia, Jelencovich was the first woman in recent history to sing on stage for a mixed audience of men and women. She can be seen and heard on Yanni’s DVD’s, CD’s and PBS specials. She is on his album, Inspirato, singing Usignolo (Nightingale) alongside artists Placido Domingo and Renee Fleming.
In addition to appearing with Yanni, Jelencovich has reportedly garnered great acclaim for her portrayals of opera and musical theater roles throughout the United States and abroad.
She is presently writing and working on a new album of crossover music.
Tickets may be purchased at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
A program intermission will include an opportunity to win door prizes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.