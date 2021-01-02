Music on the Delaware will continue its virtual coffeehouse series, as the Walton Theatre will remain closed.
The concerts will occur on the first and third Sunday of the month via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 17 and continuing through May 16. All may be viewed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83980655293
The schedule, with a description provided by presenters, is as follows:
Jan. 17: Sara Milonovich and Greg Anderson (of Daisycutter). Alt-country singer/songwriter/fiddler Milonovich and guitarist Anderson offer up songs with a mix of “lyrical directness and instrumental firepower.”
Feb. 7: Robin Seletsky. .Clarinetist Seletsky and guitarist Michael Leopold will be playing an eclectic mix of klezmer, classical and jazz.
Feb. 21: Mike Herman. The northern Catskill guitarist/vocalist will present “country blues: sweet vocals, rural-tinged lyrics, bouncy melodies and solid fingerpicked guitar.”
March 7: Wes St. Onge. St. Onge plays and sings cover versions of country/western tunes from the past 70 years from such classic artists as Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Randy Travis and others.
March 21: Anna Colliton and Alasdair White. Colliton, a bodhran player, and White, a fiddler formerly with Battlefield Band, will perform Irish and Scottish dance tunes.
April 18: Tom Wadsworth. “Traveling the pathways of Americana, Tom’s journey began with blues and rock and continued through bluegrass, country, ragtime and jazz, seasoned with a love for traditional Irish music,” presenters said in the media release.
May 2: Dave Braham. Braham will perform blues and mainstream jazz standards and selections from the Great American Songbook. If weather cooperates, he may be able to add one or two backup musicians, the release said.
May 16: Blue Tonic. The band plays mostly blues, but also a bit of rock, country, early 1900s vaudevillian and honkytonk. Band members are Steve Eisenberg on harmonica, flutes, percussion and vocals; Tom Biller on guitar and vocals; Earl Arnette on bass and vocals; and Chris Ritter on drums and percussion.
