Music on the Delaware to continue Virtual House Parties

Because of the success of Music on the Delaware’s spring Virtual House Parties, the organization has decided to run a summer series of Zoom mini-concerts, presenters announced in a media release.
The summer schedule will open Thursday, June 11, and will feature Binghamton area singer/guitarist Dennis Thompson in Virtual House Party No.11. The 40-minute concert will start at 7 p.m. and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2zQVhgd
Thompson has been singing and playing guitar for many years at various sessions, festivals and pubs both in Ireland and the United States the release said.
He often performs with his brother Jim in the duo “Smoketown.” The duo performed at a Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse in March 2019. In this mini-concert, Thompson will present a mix of Irish ballads and American folk songs.
June Virtual House Party performers will be blues and classic musicians Jes Sheldon and Mike Davis on June 18 and traditional fiddler Marvin Zachow on June 25.
