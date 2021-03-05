Music on the Delaware to host Jay & Molly

Music on the Delaware will host a Catskill Mountain-themed virtual concert at 7:30 p.m. March 13 with Jay Ungar and Molly Mason. There will be a brief intermission and an opportunity to win door prizes.
Those who wish to attend are asked to register at waltontheatre.org. A suggested donation of $10 is requested.
The two, who perform as Jay & Molly, are “masters of music and storytelling who generously share their lives and their music with audiences,” presenters said in a media release.
Ungar, who plays fiddle, and Mason, who plays piano and guitar and sings, created music for the Ken Burns’ PBS documentary “The Civil War.” Their performance of the series’ signature tune, Ungar’s composition of “Ashokan Farewell,” earned the couple international acclaim, the release said. The soundtrack won a Grammy and “Ashokan Farewell” was nominated for an Emmy.
The two were an unlikely duo, according to the release:
“He was a Bronx kid. She grew up in Washington State. He was raised on pop music of the 1940s and ‘50s. She had a fondness for traditional fiddle music and ‘30s and ‘40s popular tunes. He hung out in Greenwich Village coffeehouses and roamed North Carolina and Tennessee in search of traditional players. She played clubs and colleges on the West Coast and took a liking to the jazzy sound of the Swing Era.”
Since joining forces — both artistically and romantically (the two married in 1991) — the duo has appeared on CBS Good Morning, The Rosie O’Donnell Show, All Things Considered, A Prairie Home Companion and the BBC’s Transatlantic Sessions.
For more information on Jay & Molly, visit jayandmolly.com.
