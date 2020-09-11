The Walton Theatre has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. During that time, Music on the Delaware worked to provide live music outside the theater, mostly with virtual concerts.
Music on the Delaware will continue its series of virtual concerts into the fall, presenters said in a media release.
The organization sponsored 18 weekly Virtual House Parties from March 26 through July 30, all produced through Zoom. All of the 30-to-40 minute concerts were recorded and can be found on the Music on the Delaware Facebook page under “Videos.” The number of viewers at each performance ranged from the 20s through the high 60s, according to the release. Organizers pointed out an advantage to virtual concerts: “the audience as well as the performers can tune in from anywhere in the world. In fact, two of the musicians, Par Duo, broadcast to us from Iceland.”
Starting next weekend, Music on The Delaware will host free hourlong Virtual Coffeehouse Concerts, which will be presented live through Zoom on the first and third Sundays of the month from through Nov. 15. The mini-concerts will run from 7 to 8 p.m., with a short break in the middle and time for chat between audience and musicians at the end.
Boston-based duo Rakish will kick off the fall series. World-class fiddler Maura Shawn Scanlin and folk-guitarist Conor Hearn play a mix of Celtic fiddle tunes and songs from American folk traditions plus original compositions and baroque music.
Virtual Coffeehouse Concert 2 on Oct. 4, will feature local musician Emily Bartz Hutchinson on flute with a mix of classical and traditional flute numbers.
The third concert, on Oct. 18, will be South New Jersey singer/songwriter Walt Birbeck. His songs are generally folk-based, poetic and “focused on the intricacies of human relationships with a wry touch,” presenters said in a media release.
San Jose-based Zelos Saxophone Quartet will be featured in concert No. 4 on Nov. 1. The quartet, which includes Stamford native Robin Lacey, performs an array of contemporary works, plus transcriptions from the baroque, classical and romantic eras.
The final concert in the series, on Nov. 15, will feature John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey from the Cleveland area band The Awakening. They perform original and cover tunes that will “connect you with your heart and humor, everything from classic works of singer/songwriters to reggae, rock, funk and folk,” the release said.
All five events can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
