Music on the Delaware will host a free hourlong virtual concert featuring Take 3 starting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16.
This concert is be offered as a “gift to (the) audience, the musicians who provided the concert and coffeehouse performances from their homes, and all of the volunteers who found a way to make it all happen,” presenters said in a media release.
“The Take 3 trio bring a flair for the wild and unexpected by combining their classical background with pop hits, Americana and classical favorites,” the release said.
The group has performed with orchestrasacross the U.S., and individually have played as soloists touring the world, with Yanni, recording tracks for film and television, and as soloists in front of Symphony Orchestras.
The Take 3 musicians for this concert will be Lindsay Deutsch, Mikala Schmitz and Jason Stoll.
Deutsch frequently appears as a guest solo violinist with American and Canadian symphonies, according to the release. Her performance of Astor Piazzolla “Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra was selected for NPR’s Symphony Cast Program. She has toured as a solo violinist with Yanni throughout North America, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Abu Dhabi. Her movie credits include playing the solo violin sound track for the movie, “The Good Shepherd,” starring Robert DeNiro. Deutsch received her education from the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles.
Schmitz performs many styles of cello, from rock to classical, according to the release. She performed with the Tim Robbins’ acting troupe, The Actors’ Gang, on its production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” through Europe, South America, China and Turkey. She regularly performs with Bach Collegium San Diego, Agave Baroque and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. Schmitz, a graduate of Oberlin College Conservatory, has participated in several music festivals including Aspen Music Festival and School and at Tanglewood.
Stoll, a pianist, has competed internationally, the release said. He was named a semi-finalist in the 2015 Dublin International Piano Competition and Finalist in the 2013 American Paderewski Piano Competition. He has been a performer while in residence at several music festivals including the Aspen Music Festival and Pianofest in the Hamptons. He holds degrees from the Julliard School and the Glenn Gould School of the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.
For more information on Take 3, visit www.take3music.com.
To view the concert, register on the Walton Theatre website, www.Waltontheatre.org.
