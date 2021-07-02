The village of Unadilla Summer Concert Series will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays on the Community House lawn at 193 Main St. in Unadilla. If it is raining, concerts will move to the Unadilla firehouse or Community Center. The concerts are free. Ice cream sundaes and water will be available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets are suggested.

The schedule of concerts follows.

July 8: Two of Us - Plus One

July 15: Country Express

July 22: Sidney Community Band

July 29: Dirt Road Express

Aug. 5: Randy Hulse

Aug. 12: Barnyard Saints

Aug. 19: Realtime Dixieland Band

Aug. 26: Woodshed Prophets

The series will close on Sunday, Sept. 26, when Big Fish Combo will perform at the Autumn Fest at Joleanna Farm on Covered Bridge Road.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you