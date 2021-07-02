The village of Unadilla Summer Concert Series will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays on the Community House lawn at 193 Main St. in Unadilla. If it is raining, concerts will move to the Unadilla firehouse or Community Center. The concerts are free. Ice cream sundaes and water will be available for purchase. Folding chairs and blankets are suggested.
The schedule of concerts follows.
July 8: Two of Us - Plus One
July 15: Country Express
July 22: Sidney Community Band
July 29: Dirt Road Express
Aug. 5: Randy Hulse
Aug. 12: Barnyard Saints
Aug. 19: Realtime Dixieland Band
Aug. 26: Woodshed Prophets
The series will close on Sunday, Sept. 26, when Big Fish Combo will perform at the Autumn Fest at Joleanna Farm on Covered Bridge Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.