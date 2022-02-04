ONEONTA — Folk-rock singer-songwriter Sam Brasko will perform at B Side Ballroom in Oneonta’s Clinton Plaza at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. He will be accompanied on the drums by Jacob Glueckert and guitar and vocals by Sam Goff.
According to a media release, Brasko is a former resident of Oneonta who now lives in North Carolina.
There will be a $5 cover charge.
Trae Sheehan, a Nashville performer with Oneonta roots, is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Tickets are $15 and are available at https://bsideballroom.ticketleap.com/trae-sheehan/
B Side reports that it is presently serving beverages only, is not taking reservations and has limited seating.
Visit www.facebook.com/BSideBallroom for more information.
