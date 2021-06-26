The weekly Summer Music Series sponsored by the City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Department will take place on the lawn in front of the entrance to Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park this year.

The Thursday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.

A schedule of who is scheduled to perform follows.

July 1: Lucia & Levi

July 8: The Driftwoods

July 15: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble

July 22: Oneonta Community Concert Band

July 29: Fritz’s Polka Band

Aug. 5: Three Days Gone

Aug. 12: Country Express

Aug. 19: Rickety Fence

Aug. 26: Realtime Dixieland Band 

