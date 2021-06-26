The weekly Summer Music Series sponsored by the City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Department will take place on the lawn in front of the entrance to Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park this year.
The Thursday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 8 p.m.
A schedule of who is scheduled to perform follows.
July 1: Lucia & Levi
July 8: The Driftwoods
July 15: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble
July 22: Oneonta Community Concert Band
July 29: Fritz’s Polka Band
Aug. 5: Three Days Gone
Aug. 12: Country Express
Aug. 19: Rickety Fence
Aug. 26: Realtime Dixieland Band
