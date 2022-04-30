Musical duo to perform

OXFORD — Burns and Kristy will perform at 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30.
According to a media release, two two met after many years as independent musicians and singer/songwriters in Nashville. They were married in 2004, but it was not until 2011 that they decided to become a musical duo and produce a CD.
Burns and Kristy launched their debut CD in July 2012, and the single “Blue Paper Boat” was a Top 3 Finalist in the International Acoustic Music Awards. They make their music and their home in Ithaca, where they are raising their son near Burns’ roots and family.
Music produced by Birns is described as fresh, contemporary, moving, melodic and fun. A former staff writer for EMI Publishing, MCA/Universal and Larga Vista Music, her songs have been recorded by many artists, including David Kersh, Lari White, River Road, Alecia Elliott, Ruby Lovett, Pam Rose, Dawn Sears, Jason Sellers and the Burns Sisters. Her music has been featured on various TV shows, including “The Fosters,” “Alecia” and “Who Wants to Marry My Dad?” While in her early 20s, she recorded two CDs on Columbia Records with the Burns Sisters. She also has recorded an independent CD of some of her favorite tunes that she has written.
Kristy composes music for film and television. His music has been on shows such as 20/20, Good Morning America, Inside the NFL and Dancing with the Stars. He has composed award-winning music scores for Angel Stories, Miracle Stories and Life after Life on the Discovery Channel, and Soul of the Senate - The Robert Byrd Story on PBS, among others. He is a former staff writer at Warner Chappell Music in New York.
Joining Burns and Kristy will be Rich DePaolo on the fretless bass, guitar and vocals.
Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. All patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device.
Also, all need to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time they’re in the venue, except if eating or drinking.
The performance will also be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
