WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present the Oneonta area band Barn Paint Blue in a coffeehouse event at the Walton Theatre from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The concert is free and will feature a mix of bluegrass, blues, old time, originals, and Americana music.
According to presenters, Barn Paint Blue members have been performing together locally since 2020. Members include Cliff Schadt (mandolin and vocals), Jason Starr (guitar and vocals), Dave Rama (banjo and vocals), AND Danny Birnbaum (bass). They will be joined at Sunday’s event by guest musician John Potocnik on fiddle.
The band has performed at venues in Delaware and Otsego counties such as the O at 112 in Otego, Cooperstown’s Lakefront Concert Series, The Porch at Otsego Golf Club in Springfield Center, Upstate Bar and Grill in Cooperstown, and Arkville Bowl.
Music on the Delaware Coffeehouse concerts take place on the third Sunday of the month in the Andrea Retz Paternoster room on the second floor of the Walton Theatre at 30 Gardiner Place.
The performance will also be livestreamed on Zoom. Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for access information.
