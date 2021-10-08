1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present a musical performance at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, alongside, “Counterpart,” a solo exhibition of paintings by Margaretville-based artist Bea Ortiz, on view through October 31.
Ortiz’s work has long been a vehicle for cultivating immersive, multimedia experiences, presenters said. Viewers of “Counterpart” will have the opportunity to experience the works alongside improvisational music performed by percussionist Arjun Bruggeman and cellist Noah Hoffeld.
Refreshments will be served after the performance. Donations for the artists are gladly accepted throughout and after the performance.
Opened this year, 1053 Main Street Gallery is a fully renovated gallery space created with the primary mission of supporting the artistic community in the Catskills and surrounding areas. The gallery, owned by Mark Birman and directed by Amy Masters, was developed to support artists in every phase of their careers, welcoming all disciplines of creative work, according to a release. In addition to the gallery exhibitions, the space, housed in a historic building on Main Street in the village of Fleischmanns, can transform itself to lend to live musical performances and special events. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday and by appointment.
For more information visit 1053maingallery.com.
