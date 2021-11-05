DOWNTOWN — A musical tribute will sound when the Oneonta Community Concert Band honors U.S. veterans at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
A Salute to Veterans will be presented at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Andrew D. Pease will conduct musicians in a performance featuring new and familiar works.
“We are pleased to present a program with all types of veteran experiences in mind,” Pease said in a media release anouncing the return of the concert. Last year’s canceled concert would have been the group’s 20th annual.
Veterans Day is described as a national holiday observed on Nov. 11. It honors veterans for their patriotism and service. In 1918, fighting between the Allied Nations and Germany ended at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, and the Treaty of Versailles was signed the following June, officially ending World War I.
The free concert will include a flag presentation by American Legion Post 259 of Oneonta.
The traditional “Armed Forces Salute,” when veterans of military branches stand for recognition, is desribed in the release as a highlight of the program.
“We are glad and excited to be able to return to having this concert,” OCCBA President Bryan Del Bene said in the release. “We enjoy saluting and honoring our veterans locally and countrywide.”
Composer D.I.D. Choi’s “Remembrance” pays tribute to the memory of times gone by and compatriots lost, while Pierre Leemans’ “March of the Belgian Paratroopers” and Richard Rodgers’ “Victory at Sea Symphonic Scenario” recall World War II.
“Eric Ewazen’s ‘Hymn for the Lost and the Living’ captures emotions that motivated so many younger veterans into military service after 9/11,” Pease, a professor and director of instrumental music at Hartwick College, said in the release. Marches, such as John Philip Sousa’s “High School Cadets” and Virginia Allen’s “Women of the Podium” honor the excitement and camaraderie of military service.
Pandemic protocols, such as mask-wearing, will be observed.
Call 1-607-376-7485 for more information.
