EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House will present “local music legend” Nate Gross at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 16, as a part of its outdoor Courtyard Series.
According to a media release, Gross has toured from coast to coast spreading his brand of blues in combination with soul, Americana, swing, Latin, jazz and traditional sounds for 25 years. Using monster-sized guitar licks, the Nate Gross Band has a sound that is known to captivate audiences at respected festivals and venues.
Gross has shared the stage with legends such as Levon Helm, Tommy Castro, Dickey Betts, G.E Smith, Jim Weider, Arlo Guthrie, JD Simo, Commander Cody, Walter Trout, Willie Nelson, Shemika Copeland, and JJ Grey.
When not on the road, Gross owns a private music studio where he teaches more than 50 students a week.
General admission tickets are $15 and $12 for members; half-off for college students with ID and $10 for youths 17 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or by calling 315-691-3550.
