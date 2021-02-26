Artwork by Kenny Harris will be featured at the Chenango Arts Council’s Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries from March 9 to March 25.
In the show, “Imagimenagerie” Harris “brings mythical figures from different times and places together in a single style to illustrate how the creation of mythology to understand the world is universal across cultures,” presenters said in a media release.
The galleries, at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich, are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and by appointment.
Masks and social distancing are required.
Images from the exhibit will also be posted on the CAC website at chenangoarts.org and on CAC’s social media accounts.
For more information, call 607-336-2787.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.