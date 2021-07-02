Naiika Sings to be featured Thursday at WKC

July’s “Thursday Night Hang” at the West Kortright Centre will feature R&B/soul songstress Naiika Sings on Thursday, July 8.
It will be an outdoor event with food sold on-site by The Tulip and The Rose Cafe, starting at 5:30 p.m., with the concert starting at 7 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine, with reserved tables under the event tent, and general admission on the lawn. Tickets start at $10 for West Kortright members; and $15 for nonmembers. Lawn tickets are free for children ages 12 and under.
Advance tickets are recommended, as tent seating is limited; walk-ups are welcome and will want to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Advance ticketing will close at noon the day of the performance.
A Haitian-American singer-songwriter, Sings has been compared to Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan and Whitney Houston.
Two years ago, a video of her singing on a New York City subway went viral as millions watched a packed train of commuters join in a spontaneous sing-along. In other videos, people danced in the aisles. “When Naiika sings,” said one post, “magic happens.” Since then, she has continued to perform her mix of soul and style at venues including the Museum of Folk Art and Lincoln Center (with the band All My Friends Are Stars).
She also collaborated on the theme song to the 2020 Sundance/SXSW film selection “Coded Bias” about the racial shortcomings of facial recognition technology.)
She recently released her first album and single of the same name, “2gether.”
For more information, visit westkc.org, call 607-278-5454 or email info@westkc.org.
WKC is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road in West Kortright.
