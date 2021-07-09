Nate Gross set to perform in Lafayette Park

OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will celebrate its 14th anniversary with the first of three free Sunday concerts in Lafayette Park at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 11, featuring Oxford native Nate Gross.
According to a media release, Gross has earned fans by blending and performing sounds from the 20th century, melding together blues, jazz, traditional country, R&B and Americana.
From an audience of more than 30,000 people at the Taste of Country Music Festival to touring up and down the East Coast, Gross has shared the stage with Dickey Betts, Anders Osbourne, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Commander Cody, Blackberry Smoke, the Honey Island Swamp Band and Kentucky Headhunters.
Concert-goers may bring their own chairs and blankets for seating. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the 6OTS venue. All public health guidelines related to COVID-19 will be followed.
