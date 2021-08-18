National artists to perform at Chenango Blues Fest

NORWICH — Rising star Christone “Kingfish” Ingram will perform with the legendary Jimmie Vaughan and Castro Coleman at the 28th Chenango Blues Festival. Crystal Thomas and the East Side Kings will also be flying in with special guests, the Texas Horns. Other scheduled performers include Mississippi’s Zac Harmon along with Kevin Burt, Doug MacLeod, Albert Castiglia and the Horojo Trio.
According to a media release, this year’s festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20 and 21, on multiple stages. The event has reportedly drawn interest from blues fans and music fans in general and is described as a combination of family friendly, laid back atmosphere featuring national artists.
The festival kick off on Friday will feature a free show sponsored by New York Central Mutual. That show, at Chenango County Fairgrounds, will be headlined by Coleman, aka Mr. Sipp, who began his career in the world of gospel music, but in 2013 launched himself into the blues.
Also performing will be Vanessa Collier, a Chenango Blues Fest veteran. Opening up the evening will be Boston’s own Soul Box – an entertaining group with a loyal fan base and a rising reputation.
This year tickets are available online on the Simpletix website and at www.chenangobluesfest.org. Individual tickets are available for the VIP area, which includes snacks, beverages and a viewing area.
There will be food and beverage vendors, including a tent with beer and wine.
Also available is on-site camping for tents and RVs.
Visit www.chenangobluesfest.org for more information.
