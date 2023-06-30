COOPERSTOWN — A preview party and awards ceremony will herald the opening of the 88th annual National Juried Art Exhibit at the Cooperstown Art Association galleries from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7.
According to a media release, the reception will feature local catering by Kay Pierro and music by Gus Leinhart & Friend. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m.
The 88th annual National is a juried art exhibit organized by the Cooperstown Art Association and open to all fine artists in the country. The show includes drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. This year’s juror Regina B. Quinn selected 150 entries from across the United States. There are 13 states and 128 individual artists represented.
This year’s CAA Art Scholarship Award winner will be announced during the awards presentation.
The exhibit will remain on display in all three galleries from July 7 through Aug. 11.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
