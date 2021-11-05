'National treasure' to perform in area

EARLVILLE — Grammy winner and Emmy-nominated Eileen Ivers will perform with her band, Universal Roots, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release Ivers continues to push fiddling tradition boundaries from a folk music staple to a fiercely fresh, powerfully beautiful, intensely driving world stage experience.
A groundbreaking musical star of Riverdance, she is also a founding member of Cherish the Ladies, former member of the Hall & Oates band, featured instrumentalist on soundtracks including “Gangs of New York” and Back to Titanic,” and is reportedly one of the most awarded All-Ireland Fiddle and Banjo champions ever.
Ivers has been proclaimed “a national treasure” by National Council for the Traditional Arts Board Chairman George Holt as she celebrates her more than 30-year career as a performer, composer, producer, songwriter, band leader, educator, multi-instrumentalist and pioneer in connecting her American, Irish traditional, jazz, blues, and world roots.
The ensemble features Matt Mancuso (lead vocals, guitar, trumpet, fiddle), Buddy Connolly (button accordion, whistles, piano, vocals), Lindsey Horner (upright and electric bass, baritone sax, vocals), Dave Barckow (lead vocals, percussion, guitar), together with Ivers on fiddle, mandolin, banjo, bodhran and live looping.
For more information. including COVID protocols and tickets, visit earlvilleoperahouse.showare.com.
