ONEONTA — A change of venue and time has been announced for Sing a Song of Broadway’s “On the Street Where We Live” concert scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12.
Because of expected inclement weather, what was to be an outdoor concert at 5 Taft Ave. in the city will instead be presented at 6 p.m. in Fellowship Hall at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Masks will be required of all and the number of audience members will be limited because of COVID.
Those who plan to attend are encouraged to arrive early and use the Church Street entrance.
