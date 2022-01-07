STAMFORD — A night of “Comedy at the Bel” will debut at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the newly re-opened Belvedere Inn at 10 Academy St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, three local and visiting performers will be followed by a community open mic.
The event is free and open to adults 21 and older. Masks will be required for all patrons according to the state mandate.
The Bel features a wrap-around bar, craft and domestic beers, wine and cocktails. Behind the bar there is an outdoor area with a fire pit and benches for open air seating.
Those interested in participating in the open mic portion of the program are asked to arrive early to register. Open mic will be limited to five-minutes of material per participant.
Call 607-652-6121 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.