STAMFORD — The “Toil ‘n’ Trouble Comedy Show” will feature local and visiting comedians for a night of thematic laughs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Carriage House theater space behind Mindl’s General Store at 76 Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, Toil ‘n’ Trouble brings together a variety of comedy stylings from stand-up by Sarah Garner and Pete Smith, improv by GIMLICK, to sketch comedy with a twist of
hauntedness.
An open mic for any attendees interested in trying out new material of their own will follow.
Masks will be required of all audience members when indoors.
Tickets are $10 and are available online or at the door. Advance purchases are encouraged as audience capacity is limited.
Visit https://bit.ly/toilntroubletix or https://fb.me/e/19dw2wg1W for more information and tickets.
