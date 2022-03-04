NORWICH — The comedy play “Boeing Boeing,” will be presented by the Norwich Theater Company at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11 and 12; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13.
According to a media release, the play features the exploits of French bachelor Bernard and his three female flight attendants from three different countries.
All three believe they’re engaged to Bernard who has been juggling the women using a detailed timetable of their flight schedules. When the situation changes and all of the women end up at his apartment on the same day, Bernard (with help from his bewildered friend, Robert) struggles to keep them from learning the truth. Will the lying Lothario be able to keep up his charade?
Boeing Boeing is a farce written by the French playwright Marc Camoletti.
The English-language adaptation, translated by Beverley Cross, was first staged in London at the Apollo Theatre in 1962 and transferred to the Duchess Theatre in 1965, running for seven years.
Tickets at $15 each are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2eajjcb6.
Performances will be presented in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.