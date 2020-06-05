The Not So Quiet Concert Series at Mddleburgh Library had its first online concert in May and "it went off very well so we're trying it again for our June concert," presenters said in a a media release.
Rod MacDonald will be the featured performer. The show will be at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2XY253u.
Donations to the performer may be made at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8pqjiQKhFF.
MacDonald, who has previously performed in the series, is a singer-songwriter, novelist and educator who was a part of the 1980s folk revival in Grennwich Village, the release said. His songs include "American Jerusalem", "A Sailor's Prayer", "Coming of the Snow", "Every Living Thing" and "My Neighbors in Delray", a description of the 9/11 hijackers' last days in Delray Beach, Florida, where MacDonald has lived since 1995.
