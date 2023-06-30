Summer band concerts will be presented at nearly a dozen venues in The Daily Star’s coverage area. A list follows.
BAINBRIDGE
Old Time Band concerts will be presented under the direction of Philip Wade in the Park on the Green in the center of Bainbridge at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, and 21; and Aug. 4 and 11.
The concerts are sponsored by the village and the town and Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
In the event of rain, the concerts will move to the town hall.
The Bainbridge Community Foundation will host its Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays in General Clinton Park.
July 18: Mopar Cams
July 25: Aric McKown Elvis Tribute
Aug. 1: Bug Tussle
Aug. 8: Fetish Lane
Aug. 15: Woodshed Prophets
Music on the Stoop has already begun its season of concerts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Saturdays at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.
A fair weather event, a call to Steve at 607-237-9299 is advised to confirm any dates in question.
The schedule will run through September as follows.
July 1: Michael McGuane & Steve Eisenberg
July 8: Dennis & Dennis
July 22: Smoketown
July 29: Gary Gay
Aug. 12: John Truth Experience
Aug. 19: Mary Cordilia Myers
Aug. 26: Emily Hutchinson
Sept. 2: Dr. Bob
Sept. 16: Blue Tonic
COOPERSTOWN
The Lakefront Concert Series will begin its 17th season at the bandstand in Pioneer Park in Cooperstown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, with the Small Town Big Band.
Concerts will continue weekly on Tuesdays as follows.
July 12: Charlie and the Roomers
July 19: Panther Creek
July 26: The Driftwoods
Aug. 2: Cooperstown Community Band
Aug. 9: Stoddard Hollow String Band
Aug. 16: Jerry Dee & the Dovetones
Aug. 23: Bourbon & Branch
Aug. 30: Barnyard Saints
The concerts are presented in partnership with the Village of Cooperstown, Live Music Cooperstown and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.
Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
HIGHMOUNT
Free music on the Belle will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays from July 7 to Sept. 1, in Discovery Lodge at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount.
According to a media release, presented by Clubhouse at the Shandaken Inn, a tentative schedule follows.
July 1: Guilty Pleasure
July 14: 90 Proof
July 21: The Four26
July 28: Christ Washburn & The Syotos
Aug. 4: Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra
Aug. 11: Soul Purpose
Aug. 18: The Trapps
Aug. 25: Eugene Tyler Band
Sept. 1: Die Schlauberger
Dates and times are subject to change at any time.
Visit www.belleayre.com/todo/music-on-the-belle for more information.
LAURENS
The village of Laurens will present the following Wednesday performances from 6:30 to 8 p.m. during its 12th annual Summer Concert Series in the gazebo in Knapp Park.
July 5: The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show
July 12: Small Town Big Band
July 19: Country Express
July 26: Rickety Fence
NORWICH
The NBT Summer Concert Series will feature the following Thursday evening concerts at 7 p.m. in East Park at 1 E. Main St. in Norwich.
July 6: Southern Avenue
July 13: The Travelin’ McCourys
July 20: Bywater Call
Aug. 3: The Garcia Project
Aug. 10: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas
Aug. 17: Mr. Sipp
Aug. 24: The Outlaws
Aug. 31: Shinyribs
ONEONTA
The Summer Concert Series in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, with the Oneonta Community Concert Band.
Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays as follows:
July 13: The Driftwoods
July 20: Too Old to Plow
July 27: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble
Aug. 3: Fritz’s Polka Band
Aug. 10: Country Express
Aug. 17: Lucia & Levi
Aug. 24: Off the Record
Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
OXFORD
There will be four free Sunday afternoon concerts in Lafayette Park in Oxford in July presented by 6 on the Square in Oxford.
July 9: Riche & Rose
July 16: Damn Tall Buildings
July 23: Alice Howe with Freebo
July 30: The Pairs
Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged.
In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move inside 6OTS.
The concerts are sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patocka’s Restaurant.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
The Concerts in the Park series, a longtime tradition, will continue in Spring Park in Richfield Springs at 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.
July 5: The Dovetones
July 12: Dirt Road Express
July 19: Helen’s Dixielanders
July 26: The Nelson Brothers
Aug. 2: The Oldies Show Band
Aug. 9: Double Chase — Matt and Thelma
Aug. 16: Saxalicious Sax Quartet
Aug. 23: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus & individuals quartets
Aug. 30: Salt City Brass
The free concerts are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs and Otsego County Community Events Program.
Call Judie Stone at 316-858-0964 for more information.
SIDNEY CENTER
Maywood Depot in Sidney Center will provide musical entertainment along with its Sunday night ice cream socials from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates.
July 2: Tim Bartz (tentative)
July 9: Gary Jennings
July 16: Judy Pitel
July 30: Ellen Harrington
Aug. 6: Jim Dorn
Aug. 13: Jim Dorn
Aug. 20: Judy Pitel
Sept. 3: Jim Dorn
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.