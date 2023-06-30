Summer band concerts will be presented at nearly a dozen venues in The Daily Star’s coverage area. A list follows.

BAINBRIDGE

Old Time Band concerts will be presented under the direction of Philip Wade in the Park on the Green in the center of Bainbridge at 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, and 21; and Aug. 4 and 11.

The concerts are sponsored by the village and the town and Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

In the event of rain, the concerts will move to the town hall.

The Bainbridge Community Foundation will host its Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. on the following Tuesdays in General Clinton Park.

July 18: Mopar Cams

July 25: Aric McKown Elvis Tribute

Aug. 1: Bug Tussle

Aug. 8: Fetish Lane

Aug. 15: Woodshed Prophets

Music on the Stoop has already begun its season of concerts from 6:30 to 8 p.m. most Saturdays at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.

A fair weather event, a call to Steve at 607-237-9299 is advised to confirm any dates in question.

The schedule will run through September as follows.

July 1: Michael McGuane & Steve Eisenberg

July 8: Dennis & Dennis

July 22: Smoketown

July 29: Gary Gay

Aug. 12: John Truth Experience

Aug. 19: Mary Cordilia Myers

Aug. 26: Emily Hutchinson

Sept. 2: Dr. Bob

Sept. 16: Blue Tonic

COOPERSTOWN

The Lakefront Concert Series will begin its 17th season at the bandstand in Pioneer Park in Cooperstown at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, with the Small Town Big Band.

Concerts will continue weekly on Tuesdays as follows.

July 12: Charlie and the Roomers

July 19: Panther Creek

July 26: The Driftwoods

Aug. 2: Cooperstown Community Band

Aug. 9: Stoddard Hollow String Band

Aug. 16: Jerry Dee & the Dovetones

Aug. 23: Bourbon & Branch

Aug. 30: Barnyard Saints

The concerts are presented in partnership with the Village of Cooperstown, Live Music Cooperstown and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.

Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.

HIGHMOUNT

Free music on the Belle will be presented from 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays from July 7 to Sept. 1, in Discovery Lodge at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount.

According to a media release, presented by Clubhouse at the Shandaken Inn, a tentative schedule follows.

July 1: Guilty Pleasure

July 14: 90 Proof

July 21: The Four26

July 28: Christ Washburn & The Syotos

Aug. 4: Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra

Aug. 11: Soul Purpose

Aug. 18: The Trapps

Aug. 25: Eugene Tyler Band

Sept. 1: Die Schlauberger

Dates and times are subject to change at any time.

Visit www.belleayre.com/todo/music-on-the-belle for more information.

LAURENS

The village of Laurens will present the following Wednesday performances from 6:30 to 8 p.m. during its 12th annual Summer Concert Series in the gazebo in Knapp Park.

July 5: The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show

July 12: Small Town Big Band

July 19: Country Express

July 26: Rickety Fence

NORWICH

The NBT Summer Concert Series will feature the following Thursday evening concerts at 7 p.m. in East Park at 1 E. Main St. in Norwich.

July 6: Southern Avenue

July 13: The Travelin’ McCourys

July 20: Bywater Call

Aug. 3: The Garcia Project

Aug. 10: Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas

Aug. 17: Mr. Sipp

Aug. 24: The Outlaws

Aug. 31: Shinyribs

ONEONTA

The Summer Concert Series in Oneonta’s Neahwa Park will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, with the Oneonta Community Concert Band.

Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays as follows:

July 13: The Driftwoods

July 20: Too Old to Plow

July 27: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble

Aug. 3: Fritz’s Polka Band

Aug. 10: Country Express

Aug. 17: Lucia & Levi

Aug. 24: Off the Record

Weather conditions may move concerts to the large pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.

OXFORD

There will be four free Sunday afternoon concerts in Lafayette Park in Oxford in July presented by 6 on the Square in Oxford.

July 9: Riche & Rose

July 16: Damn Tall Buildings

July 23: Alice Howe with Freebo

July 30: The Pairs

Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged.

In the event of inclement weather, the concerts will move inside 6OTS.

The concerts are sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patocka’s Restaurant.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS

The Concerts in the Park series, a longtime tradition, will continue in Spring Park in Richfield Springs at 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.

July 5: The Dovetones

July 12: Dirt Road Express

July 19: Helen’s Dixielanders

July 26: The Nelson Brothers

Aug. 2: The Oldies Show Band

Aug. 9: Double Chase — Matt and Thelma

Aug. 16: Saxalicious Sax Quartet

Aug. 23: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus & individuals quartets

Aug. 30: Salt City Brass

The free concerts are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs and Otsego County Community Events Program.

Call Judie Stone at 316-858-0964 for more information.

SIDNEY CENTER

Maywood Depot in Sidney Center will provide musical entertainment along with its Sunday night ice cream socials from 6 to 8 p.m. on the following dates.

July 2: Tim Bartz (tentative)

July 9: Gary Jennings

July 16: Judy Pitel

July 30: Ellen Harrington

Aug. 6: Jim Dorn

Aug. 13: Jim Dorn

Aug. 20: Judy Pitel

Sept. 3: Jim Dorn

