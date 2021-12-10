JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s Historical Society and United Methodist Church have teamed up to present a community. “Comfort and Joy,” a holiday concert featuring the Upper Catskill String Quartet, will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the UMC at 158 Main St. in Jefferson.
According to a media release, there will also be readings by Laurie Wehmeyer and Scott Barton will be the master of ceremonies.
The program will feature seasonal music including Christmas carols and selections from The Nutcracker ballet.
Paid for with state funds from the Restart Regrants program, the concert will be free.
