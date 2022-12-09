ONEONTA — Following a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, the Fokine Ballet Company’s production of The Nutcracker will be back on the stage at SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theatre Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16 and 17.
According to a media release, the return of the Fokine Ballet Company’s Nutcracker also brings the return of Oneonta native, Kouadio Davis, who will perform the role of the Cavalier.
Growing up in Oneonta, Kouadio was a student of the Fokine Ballet Company and the Holbrook-Wade School of Dance. He is a graduate of Ellison Ballet and is in his third professional season with Dance Theatre of Harlem.
Fokine Ballet Company Artistic Director Donna Decker noted in the release that “We are thrilled to have Kouadio back with us! We look forward to his performance and the opportunity for our young dancers to meet him and learn about his journey to becoming a professional dancer.”
The ballet will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and again at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Tickets are available online at https://fokineballetcompany.square.site/ and at Green Toad Bookstore and Five Star Subaru in Oneonta, Cooperstown Art Association in Cooperstown, and Rachel’s Framing and Fine Art in Delhi. Tickets will also be available at the box office before each performance.
