NORWICH — The Tri County Ballet will present its holiday performance of a classic, “The Nutcracker,” with two live shows at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Norwich High School at 89 Midland Drive in Norwich.
According to a media release, the ballet features dancers who are students at seven area school districts who train in various styles of dance at Limitless Performing Arts Complex in Sidney. The student cast will be joined by several adult performers from the community.
“Last year, we were able to keep our students engaged through a virtual performance,” Company Director and Sidney native Rebecca Tyler said in the release. “But nothing compares to the energy of the stage and a live audience. I am excited for these students to get to experience that again.”
Tickets for the fifth annual production may be purchased online at 25165.danceticketing.com or at the door.
