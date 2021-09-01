The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome The Old Masters to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5.
The Old Masters concentrates on standard jazz repertoire and The American Song Book.
The members have had a longstanding relationship as music teachers in Otsego County and as professional musicians performing throughout New York, presenters said in a media release.
Tim Iversen, piano and vocals, teaches instrumental music at Cooperstown Central School is church organist at the First Baptist Church in Cooperstown and serves as a frequent music director for theatrical productions at Orpheus Theatre and SUNY Oneonta.
In addition, he performs in numerous small jazz combos, including The Native Sons Jazz Trio, The Other Guys Jazz Ensemble, Thumbs and Rancor, and The Old Masters.
Dan Martin, trombone and drums, has played in many symphonic groups, Glimmerglass Opera, Orpheus Theatre, brass ensembles, and numerous shows and jazz ensembles.
Martin was the director of the Laurens Central School instrumental music department for 25 years, and his ensembles have won critical acclaim and hundreds of awards. He is also a noted composer and arranger.
Tom Ives, acoustic bass, received a master’s degree in music from The Crane School of Music and has taught in public school and college settings for 31 years.
He has played in many orchestras, jazz ensembles and commercial groups throughout New York. One of the jazz groups, Compass, formed in Oneonta more than 43 years ago still actively performs throughout the Northeast.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will available, and guests may bring their own seats.
The market, featuring a variety of farmers market fare, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street in Franklin and includes vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.