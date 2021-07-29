FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Mary Frances Perricone to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. She will perform oldies from the 50s through the 70s.
According to presenters, Perricone has toured the United States and Canada with long runs in Vegas.
When she moved to Sidney Center she began singing in the area as a member of Harmony Street, an a cappella group.
She also served as a frequent judge for local Idol competitions and performed at sock hop fundraisers in Oneonta, as well at the Franklin Fire Hall.
Perricone will also perform at this year’s fairs in Otsego and Delaware County.
Sunday’s performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
