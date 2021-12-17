OXFORD — 6 On The Square in Oxford will continue its fall season with a holiday concert titled “On A Midwinter’s Night” featuring folk singer/songwriter Joe Jencks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
According to a media release, Jencks is an internationally touring musician, award-winning songwriter and celebrated vocalist known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration. A 20-year veteran of the international folk circuit, he has released 15 CDs that merge his lyric baritone, conservatory training, Irish roots and working-class upbringing for musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove and grit.
Jencks’ most recent solo CD — “The Forgotten: Recovered Treasures from the Pen of Si Kahn” — contains 14 previously unrecorded songs from American folk legend Si Kahn. Jencks recorded the CD in Canada with producer Ken Whiteley. The collection of songs represents a return to his more traditional folk roots in both theme and musical styles. Celebrating the lost legends of hard-working people from New England textile mills to Appalachian coal mining towns, from the Civil Rights movement to forgotten industrial towns in the Midwest. “The Forgotten” shines a light on the lives of people whose experiences still need to be told and remembered.
Jencks’ 2017 release, “Poets, Philosophers, Workers & Wanderers,” debuted at No. 1 on the International Folk DJ Chart, also garnering recognition for No. 1 song and No. 1 artist. The record spent eight weeks at No. 1 on Sirius XM Radio’s Americana Chart. With arrangements that blend sparse acoustic performances with Copeland-like orchestral tapestries, and encompass Celtic, blues and traditional folk styles, “Poets” reflects the depth of Jencks’ musical knowledge and diversity of influences. Guest artists included Ysaye Barnwell (Sweet Honey in the Rock), Cathy Fink, Harpeth Rising, Tret Fure, Reggie Harris, Edie Carey and Jon Carroll.
A co-founder and a vocal arranger for the harmony trio Brother Sun, Jencks is an arranger with more than 30 appearances as a guest vocalist on various studio recordings.
More information on Jenks is available at www.joejencks.com.
Tickets are $20, plus a $2 service fee and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by calling 607-843-6876 to make a reservation. Doors will open one hour before the start of the performance.
All patrons will be required to show proof of a vaccination, either by a card issued by the vaccine provider or by an Excelsior Pass on paper or an electronic device. Also, every person entering the venue for a concert will need to be masked, covering the nose and mouth for the entire time the person is in the venue, except when that person is eating or drinking.
The performance also will be streamed live online on a pay-what-you-can basis. Arrangements should be made more than two hours before the show, or the viewing link will not be sent in time.
Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
