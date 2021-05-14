Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will present author and Franklin resident Tom Morgan in his four-part, one-man show, “Tales from the Empire,” to the virtual stage via Facebook and YouTube at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. The show is free and accessible at facebook.com/fenimoreartmuseum and on YouTube.
According to a media release, the plays tell the story of Morgan’s family members, former owners of the Empire Hotel in Gilbertsville. Morgan narrates and portrays an array of characters. The show is adapted from Morgan’s autobiographical stories published as newspaper columns and on his radio show. While each part stands alone as an individual theatrical performance, seeing all four is recommended. Each night will include two parts.
Morgan has produced his radio show “Moneytalk,” reportedly the longest-running short feature in American radio, for more than 30 years and has been writing his column for 20. His TV show appeared for several years on various PBS stations and G.P. Putnam’s Sons published his book “Money Money Money” in hardcover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.