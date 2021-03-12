Oneonta native to perform at 'Rising Stars' event

Oneonta native Tyler Henderson will join fellow Juilliard School Jazz Studies student Summer Camargo to perform in a New Jersey Jazz Society “Rising Stars” Virtual Jazz Social from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
Henderson is a graduate of Houston’s High School for Performing and Visual Arts. In 2018, he was part of a student all-star sextet selected by the Thelonius Monk Institute of Jazz’s Peer-to-Peer jazz education program. Henderson and five other student musicians accompanied tenor saxophonist Don Braden and vocalist Lisa Henry on a tour of educational “informances” at public high schools in the Dakotas.
In addition to performing with Braden and Henry, Henderson has played with trumpeters Wynton Marsalis and Sean Jones and has been mentored by pianists Barry Harris and Robert Glasper and tenor saxophonist Javon Jackson.
The virtual social featuring Camargo and Henderson will be streamed on the New Jersey Jazz Society website, www.njjs.org as well as on its NJJS Facebook page and YouTube channel.
There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.