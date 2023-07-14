STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present a jazz concert by the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble, performing as the Tyler Henderson Trio at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 6.
According to a media release, the Juilliard Jazz Ensemble features three young jazz musicians, Oneonta native Tyler Henderson on piano, Peter Glynn on drums and Nico Martinez on bass. The trio keeps the spirit of swing alive, playing popular classics with fresh twists.
The concert will be hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St. in Stamford.
Admission will be by donation at the door with a suggested donation of $12 per person and $6 for seniors and students. There is no charge for those younger than 13. Payment is by cash or check only.
Manhattan’s Juilliard School is reported to be one of the world’s leading music schools. Juilliard Jazz, under the leadership of director Wynton Marsalis, offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees as well as artist diplomas. The department’s programming reflects the jazz continuum and its American vernacular roots, as well as the social and cultural vitality of the music. Juilliard Jazz ensembles play more than 50 on- and off-campus performances annually, including international tours, as well as performances at Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola at Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Blue Note in New York City
As further noted in the release, Henderson began playing piano at age 5. At first, he learned music by ear, not starting with classical piano lessons as most pianists do; he then took up saxophone, guitar, and French horn upon entering middle school. He was inspired to play piano seriously upon hearing the work of famous pianists Bill Evans and Vince Guaraldi, and worked to develop his skills while participating in his school’s jazz band. Henderson moved with his family to Houston, Texas, upon his acceptance into the High School For Performing and Visual Arts. In Houston, Henderson had played with Wynton Marsalis, Delfeayo Marsalis, Sean Jones, and Don Braden. He was encouraged by masters such as Barry Harris, Javon Jackson, and Robert Glasper through his participation in programs such as YoungArts and the Thelonious Monk Institute All-Star Tour. After being accepted into the Juilliard School in 2019, Henderson moved to New York City to attend school and be a part of the New York jazz scene. Now entering his senior year at Juilliard, Henderson collaborates with many musicians at New York venues such as Smalls, Dizzy’s, the Django, and more. He is described as being passionate about the history of jazz and hopes one day to become an educator along with his performance career.
Martinez performs a wide variety of styles on the upright and electric basses, as well as composing for small ensembles. He has played at The Monterey Jazz Festival, Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center, Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society, 55 Bar, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, The Blue Note NYC, and others. Starting in high school in Sacramento, California, Martinez began to take music very seriously and was playing paid jazz gigs within a year. His experiences led to his decision to pursue further education through the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University, The Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet, and The Juilliard School.
Hailing from Maplewood, New Jersey, Glynn has played drums since a very young age. He studied with his first mentor, drummer and composer Don Peretz, for several years before arriving at Juilliard, where he went on to study with numerous jazz musicians, including Kenny Washington, Billy Drummond, and Donald Vega.
Glynn has played at dozens of jazz festivals and venues in the U.S., Canada, Japan, and Switzerland. He recently finished his Bachelor of Music degree in jazz studies at Juilliard and resides in NYC where he’s pursuing his career as a musician.
Visit friendsmusic.org for more information.
