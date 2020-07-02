The city of Oneonta's summer music series in Neahwa Park will be restricted to only online attendance this year. It will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday via Facebook Live on the city of Oneonta's Parks and Recreation page, www.facebook.com/oneontarec.
It was scheduled to begin July 2 with a performance by The Driftwoods. It will run through Aug. 27. Any events postponed due to rain will be held on the following Tuesday when practical, presenters said in a media release.
The remaining concerts in the series are as follows:
July 9: OCCBA'S Brass Quintet
July 16: Lucia & Levi
July 23: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble
July 30: Rickety Fence
Aug. 6: The Realtime Dixieland Band
Aug. 13: The Country Express
Aug. 20: Doug Decker & The Poor Cupines
Aug. 27: Fritz's Polka Band
Interested community members may also call the parks information line at 607-432-7997, or visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.
