The city of Oneonta's summer music series in Neahwa Park will be restricted to only online attendance this year. It will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday via Facebook Live on the city of Oneonta's Parks and Recreation page, www.facebook.com/oneontarec

It was scheduled to begin July 2 with a performance by The Driftwoods. It will run through Aug. 27. Any events postponed due to rain will be held on the following Tuesday when practical, presenters said in a media release.

The remaining concerts in the series are as  follows: 

July 9: OCCBA'S Brass Quintet

July 16: Lucia & Levi

July 23: Steve Fabrizio Ensemble

July 30: Rickety Fence

Aug. 6: The Realtime Dixieland Band

Aug. 13: The Country Express

Aug. 20: Doug Decker & The Poor Cupines

Aug. 27: Fritz's Polka Band

Interested community members may also call the parks information line at 607-432-7997, or visit the Parks and Recreation Facebook page for more information.

