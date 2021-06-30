'Onsite Insight' to be on display

Phil Young will exhibit artwork including new and recent pieces at Fenimore Art Museum just outside of Cooperstown from July 2 to 25, in a show he calls “Onsite Insight.” The multimedia works were created on location or in studios in response to what he sees as “ritual spaces in the body of the land,” according to a media release.
Young is professor emeritus of art at Hartwick College in Oneonta, where he taught for 35 years beginning 1978. Despite his upstate New York residence, he notes that “the red clay of Oklahoma still runs in my veins.”
Young (Scots/Irish/Cherokee) was born and raised in Oklahoma, “with an ongoing love and reverence for the land,” the release said. “He is blessed with resistant/resilient/remembered family stories of humor and healing. The imprint of various communities of faith, art, academia (especially colleagues and students), and multiple sclerosis support, bear indelible marks.”
He is recipient of a Millay Colony Residency, Joan Mitchell Foundation Grant in Painting and Sculpture, and a New York Foundation for the Arts Fellowship in Sculpture, as well as teaching and research awards from Hartwick College.
Young’s work has been exhibited at the Heard Museum, William Benton Museum, Munson-Williams Proctor Museum of Art, Atlanta History Center, Art-in-General and the Swiss Institute in New York City, University of Arizona Museum of Art Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, Cornell University, in addition to local and regional venues. Among National exhibitions is the four-year traveling show, ARTRAIN, USA “Native Views, Contemporary American Culture: Contemporary Native American Art.”
His art has been reproduced in On the Beaten Track, The Lure of the Local, Undermining: A Wild Ride through Land Use, Politics, and Art in the Changing West, Visit Tee-Pee Town, The New Art Examiner, Akwe:kon Journal, Stone Canoe, and in numerous catalogues and reviews.
The exhibit will be on view in the museum’s Community Gallery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.