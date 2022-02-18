Opera House's 50th anniversary season is a go

EARLVILLE — The 50th anniversary season at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville is a go.
It is scheduled to begin with a performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and Johnson City resident Amythyst Kiah at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
According to a media release, the event is being presented in partnership with Colgate University’s Live Music Collective and Brown Commons.
The Rounder Records debut from Kiah, Wary + Strange, marks the collision of two vastly different worlds: the iconoclastic alt-rock that first sparked her musical passion and the roots/old-time-music scene where she’s found breakout success in recent years, including recognition from Rolling Stone as “one of Americana’s great up-and-coming secrets.”
Along with tapping into the vibrant musicality she honed in part through her studies in East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old Time, Country Music program, the Chattanooga-bred singer/songwriter expands on the uncompromising artistry she’s displayed as a member of Our Native Daughters — an all-women-of-color super group whose Kiah-penned standout “Black Myself” earned a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song and won Song of the Year at the Folk Alliance International Awards.
Proof of vaccination will be required at the door. Masks will be required to be worn inside.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/bddzxzx6.
Main Stage season
The 50th anniversary Main Stage season will feature a dozen more shows including Vance Gilbert; Hazmat Modine; Amy Helm; Matt Nakoa; RUNA; the Heather Pierson Trio; Carolyn Wonderland; Audie Blaylock & Redline; Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience; Old Blind Dogs; House of Hamill; and Irish Christmas in America.
Highlighted concert
The highlighted concert of the year will feature a performance by David Bromberg at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
Bromberg is described as an American multi-instrumentalist, singer and songwriter. An eclectic artist, Bromberg plays bluegrass, blues, folk, jazz, country and western, and rock and roll. He is known for his quirky, humorous lyrics and the ability to play rhythm and lead guitar at the same time.
As further stated in EOH’s media release, the superstar of American roots music’s compelling blend of material and musicianship and associations with Jerry Jeff Walker, John Hartford, George Harrison, Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Emmylou Harris and Bonnie Raitt, have made him an icon.
Organizers advise purchasing tickets now as Bromberg’s appearance is expected to be a sell out.
EOH will also present its outdoor Courtyard and Arts Café Series.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information including performance dates, ticket and membership information and year-long anniversary benefits.
