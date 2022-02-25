SPRINGFIELD CENTER — Glimmerglass Festival will audition youths and adults for roles for its 2022 productions on March 11, 12, and 13.
According to a media release, youths ages 6 to 18 are needed. Rehearsals will run from mid-June through late August.
Adult chorus roles for “The Sound of Music” and non-speaking roles for “Tenor Overboard” are also available.
Singers should prepare one age-appropriate song from American folk, musical theater or school music repertoire (no rock or pop music). Singers should also bring a copy of sheet music for the provided accompanist.
All interested should visit www.glimmerglass.org/auditions/ to fill out the registration form.
Music and staging rehearsal dates and information specific to each production will be available at the auditions, but performers must be available for on-stage rehearsals and performances beginning mid-June through late August.
All applicants and their parents/guardians must be fully vaccinated in order to participate in live auditions. Proof of vaccination will be required upon entry for all parties to the audition. Masks may only be removed for the audition and must remain on at all other times inside the venue.
