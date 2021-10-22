ONEONTA — The Catskill Symphony Orchestra, in partnership with Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, will begin its 2021-22 season with Concert I: Archissimo at 7 pm. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Concert II: Wind Serenades, will follow at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
The season will finish with two spring concerts and the annual Cabaret fundraiser.
As stated in a media release, “We are excited to usher in a new paradigm,” said CSO Chair Sarah Patterson. “We have fresh energy in our organization and enthusiastic individuals who want to see the CSO thrive and embrace its mission of making symphonic music more accessible to a range of audiences.
Cassandra Miller, who recently became executive director after serving in an interim role, agreed the CSO is focusing on engaging both community members and visitors.
“Our partnership with Foothills is just one way we continue to embrace the CSO’s role as a collaborative member of the greater Oneonta community. Oneonta is the second-smallest city in America to maintain a professional orchestra, and the CSO is a gem that contributes to the rich artistic character of our area, making it such a great place to live and visit. I’m blown away by the caliber of musicians in the CSO and their loyalty to the organization. Many of the orchestra members have performed with the CSO for years,” Miller said. “So many people are responsible for the CSO’s longevity — current and former board members, musicians, donors, our audiences — and I’m excited to join this next chapter in its history and welcome even more to this wonderful group.”
The CSO will follow state public health guidelines at its concerts.
Foothills is at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Go to www.catskillsymphony.org for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.