ONEONTA — The rock musical “Rent” opened Friday, May 12, in Bettiol Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
The Orpheus Theatre production will also be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14.
According to a media release, “Rent,” features a local cast and crew. It is directed by Christian C. Shaefer with Music Director/Co-Director Sarah Cohea. The choreography is by Trevor Jones and stage management is by Kate Simeon.
“Rent” follows a group of struggling artists and musicians in New York City’s East Village during the height of the AIDS epidemic. The show explores themes of love, friendship, creativity, and social justice, and features songs such as “Seasons of Love,” “La Vie Boheme,” and “Out Tonight.”
Winner of a Tony Award for Best Musical and Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has become a pop cultural phenomenon that shaped a generation of audiences.
“Rent” includes adult content, including strong language, drug use, and sexual themes, and may not be suitable for all audiences.
“Rent” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Tickets will be available at www.OrpheusTheatre.org until four hours before each show and will be available at the door one hour before showtime.
Email info@orpheustheatre.org or visit online at www.OrpheusTheatre.org for more information.
