ONEONTA — Auditions for the Tony-winning Broadway hit “Newsies” to be presented by Orpheus Theatre in March will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Orpheus Theatre’s site at the Southside Mall on state Route 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, directed by Mary-Jo Merck and choregraphed by Angela Miller and Kaitlyn Jackson, Tim Horne will be the vocal coach for the musical.
Rehearsals will begin in January. Performances will be March 18 to 20 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center.
Music and sides will be provided at the auditions. All roles are available. There is a minimum age of 10. Masks are required regardless of any mandates and/or vaccination status.
Contact Orpheus at www.orpheustheatre.org, 607-432-1800 or orpheus@orpheustheatre.org for more information.
