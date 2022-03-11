Orpheus Theatre to present musical 'Newsies'

ONEONTA — Orpheus Theatre will present the musical “Newsies” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the Disney film turned Tony Award-winning Broadway hit is based on a true story.
A cast of 43 local actors will bring the show to life. Set in turn-of-the century New York City, “Newsies” is described as the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, played by Quinn Kelley, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teen newsies. When titan of publishing, Joseph Pulitzer, played by Doug Decker, raises distribution prices at the expense of the news boys, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what’s right.
With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman and book by Harvey Fierstein, the production is directed by Mary-Jo Merk, with choreography by Angela Miller and Kaitlyn Jackson, musical direction by Tim Horne, costumes by Kathleen Mami-Moore and stage management by Kate Simeon.
“Newsies” is, according to the release, packed with non-stop thrills and a timeless message, perfect for the whole family.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors 65 and older and $10 for children and students 17 and younger. Tickets are available online at www.orpheustheatre.org. If seats are still available, they will be sold at the door one hour before showtime.
The production is presented with the permission of Music Theatre International.
Seats will be limited. accordance with NYS & CDC guidelines.
