Outdoor concert set for Sunday in Wilber Park

Oneonta Community Concert Band members will play a program in Oneonta at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13, in honor of the nation’s flag.
The free performance will be in the Wilber Park pavilion, rain or shine. Kerri Hogle, secondary instrumental music teacher at Cooperstown Central School, will conduct the band.
Flag Day is observed June 14 to commemorate the day in 1777 when the Continental Congress adopted the nation’s first flag.
The program will feature marches, patriotic tunes and other melodies in a theme focused on the nation’s emblem and history. “A Colonial Rhapsody” by Edward Madden, a setting of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “Star Spangled Spectacular” presenting music of George M. Cohan are among the pieces to be performed.Listeners may bring American flags and lawn chairs. Audience members not part of family groups or pods will be asked to social distance and follow masking guidelines.
The performance is the first outdoor in-person concert this year and, according to a media release, the group is planning several other appearances in the months ahead.
The band includes musicians from professional, educational and amateur ranks.
Call 607-432-7085 for more information.
