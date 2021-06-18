Friends of Music of Stamford will present Ulysses Quartet, featuring Christina Bouey and Rhiannon Banerdt on violin, Colin Brookes on viola, and Grace Ho on cello at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
According to a media release, founded in 2015, the group won the grand prize and gold medal in the senior string division of the 2016 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and first prize in the 2018 Schoenfeld International String Competition. In 2017, the quartet finished first in the American Prize and won second prize at the Osaka International Chamber Music Competition. They were winners of the Vietnam International Music Competition in 2019.
The quartet will play Germaine Tailleferre’s String Quartet, Leoš Janáek’s Quartet No. 2 “Intimate Letters,” a traditional Swedish tune (Polska From Dorothea), and Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 44, No. 3 by Felix Mendelssohn.
The outdoor event will be held rain or shine at Churchill Historic Park District, 158-170 W. Main St. in Stamford.
Chairs will be available under the tent. Attendees may also bring their own lawn chairs.
Admission is by donation. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Visit friendsmusic.org, e-mail FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or call 518-918-8003 for more information.
