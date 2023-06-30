FORTIN PARK — Oneonta World of Learning will welcome a local interactive community-based theater company back to Fortin Park in July when Dandelion Stage presents two programs in partnership with OWL this summer, Dinosaur Invasion and Butterfly Boogie.
According to a media release, “Dinosaur Invasion,” a free-range outdoor theater adventure, will be presented at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in July at Fortin Park. In this interactive experience, children will help save the world from time-traveling dinosaurs, unleashed in an evil plot to destroy the time-space continuum. Separate programs are scheduled for children ages 3 to 6, and 7 to 12.
“Butterfly Boogie,” an immersive puppet movement performance for children 2 to 5, will be presented at 11 a.m. Wednesdays in July. The bees don’t buzz, the butterflies can’t remember how to fly, and the snails are racing all over everywhere instead of sliding slow as snails are supposed to go. Children will jump, glide and boogie as they help garden friends remember to be themselves.
Fortin Park is at 101 Youngs Road in Oneonta.
Seating is limited for all Dandelion Stage programs. Advance reservations are recommended. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door, payable by cash or check, at each performance.
Visit www.dandelionstage.com for more information and tickets. Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by a participating or designated adult.
