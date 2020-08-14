Franklin Stage Company has posted its third installment of the Soliloquies at Chapel Hall Project, featuring a scene from "Much Ado About Nothing."
Woodrow Proctor, who played the title role in FSC's 2019 production of "Billy Bishop Goes to War" performs Act II, scene iii of the Shakespeare comedy. In the scene, also known as the "Oyster" speech, sworn bachelor and curmudgeon-in-training Benedick muses about the ease with which some men fall in love.
The short videos, part performance and part behind-the-scenes glimpse into the group's proposed building projects, offer a peek into this summer's work at FSC, in lieu of the normal season, presenters said in a media release. The video project is a series of Shakespeare monologues set in spaces in FSC’s home, Chapel Hall, where audiences don’t typically see performances. Many of the spaces coincide with planned renovations and recent refurbishments, the release said.
Visit franklinstagecompany.org for more information or to view the project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.