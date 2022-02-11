ROXBURY — Artist Jessica Farrell will present a free online panel discussion hosted by Roxbury Arts Group in conjunction with “The Wilderness Diary” exhibit at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
According to a media release, she will be joined by three people whose portraits she painted. Kate Hewlett, Garret Smith and Arianna Ilowit will share personal stories and discuss mental health in the region and beyond. Hewlett is a mental health peer specialist and Ilowit is in training to be one. Smith is employed at the Center for Community Alternatives.
“The Wilderness Diary” paintings, book and audio were inspired by the diary kept by Farrell’s aunt, Barbara Fox-Smith, who as a young woman struggled with bipolar disorder. Recovery stories Farrell heard in her Delaware County community also inspired her.
The Wilderness Diary exhibit will remain on display at Roxbury Arts Group at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury until March 5. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment by calling 607-326-7908. Those who wish to hear the companion audio of Fox-Smith’s diary may email jsgfarrellstudio@gmail.com.
The required registration for the panel discussion is available at https://tinyurl.com/kbta6w6z.
